Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
In a recent column, Steve Fair predicted that the Congress would not accomplish much in the months ahead, due to the impeachment investigation.
In fewer than three years, we have witnessed the following accomplishments, among others, of the administration and its supporters in Congress: a tax give-back to corporations and wealthy individuals; a needless government shut-down; the traumatization of children; approaching the brink of another recession by waging a self-made trade war; the embrace of dictatorships and despotic regimes; the roll-back of environmental protections; the weakening of safeguards for students against predatory lending practices; the devaluing of American credibility; complacency in the face of resurgent racism; failure to counter moves by China to extend its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region; adding to Middle East instability by dumping a nuclear deal that worked; diverting funds for military projects in favor of a political project; prioritizing personal gain over public service; placing more industry foxes in more government henhouses; weakening the competence of the court system and the list sadly goes on.
I may have to agree with Mr. Fair that the Congress may not accomplish a lot over the coming months, yet it would be a welcome respite. Realizing fewer such milestones would be a worthwhile achievement of its own. Besides, what greater accomplishment could any elected representative have than to support our system of government and to uphold our Constitution?
As John F. Kennedy said, “Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.” The outcome of impeachment proceedings could certainly lead to failure, but within the pursuit itself would lie great achievement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.