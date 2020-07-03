James Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
Hey dog walkers, I measured the pavement temperatures today. Asphalt was 145 deg F and concrete was 132 deg F. Either of these temps is too hot too walk barefoot, man/women or beast. For the record the ambient air temp was 101 deg F.
So, if your critter heads for grass or dirt or does not want to leave grass or dirt, chances are very good the walking surface is too hot. No reason to abuse and burn your pets’ feet.
