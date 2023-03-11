Indivisible Oklahoma
Direct Democracy Team
To the editor:
The Senate this week approved a bill that would make the process of getting an initiative petition on the ballot as a state question more difficult and expensive.
Senate Bill 518 amends current law pertaining to the petition process. It increases the number of voter data points in a voter signature that must exactly match the voter registration file. The measure allows the Secretary of State to charge proponents a filing fee of $750 and doubles the length of the time allowed for the filing of protests against a petition from 10 to 20 days. SB 518 contains an emergency clause.
Oklahoma already has one of the most difficult and complicated paths to the ballot of all states that have an initiative process. Since statehood, 445 initiative petitions have been filed but only 95 made it to the ballot and only 31 of those passed at election. According to the Indivisible Oklahoma Direct Democracy team, these numbers show that Oklahoma citizens have judiciously used the initiative petition process exactly the way the framers of the Constitution intended.
In the Feb. 7 Senate Judiciary Committee meeting the author of SB 518 admitted that there had been no complaints or reported problems with using 3 data points for signature validation on initiative petitions. She said SB 518 increases the number of data points from 3 to 4 because she felt it was necessary. The last initiative petition that made it to the ballot used a vendor to count signatures for the first time. This turned a process generally accomplished by the Secretary of State’s office in 2-3 weeks into a process that took more than 7 weeks, and cost taxpayers more than $300,000. SB 518 is likely to make the process take longer and cost taxpayers even more. The Direct Democracy Team calls SB 518 a solution in search of a problem, and says the proposed solution will cost the taxpayers more money without delivering any benefit.
Furthermore, Direct Democracy Team does not believe SB 518 constitutes an emergency, as defined in the Oklahoma Constitution. Team co-leader, Cindy Alexander, of Stillwater Oklahoma says, “the use of the emergency clause is intended to deny us our constitutional right to a referendum (veto) petition. This is an abuse of power designed to take power from the people.”
