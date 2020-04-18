To the editor:
I was happy to see an article recently advising not to cut grass too short, 2 inch - 3 inch at the lowest. In this case it was to help prevent crabgrass but I have also seen this recommendation in the paper and on seed bags and spreaders, because it is better for the grass and it saves on watering. Still, everywhere I look the grass is cut way too short and turning brown already. I once walked by a man who was cutting so short it was stirring up a lot of dust where he was mowing right into the ground! Why do I care? For one thing, the lawns need a lot more watering, which drives usage way up and as a result, charges for water. Another reason is that I have many trees, so my lawn is mostly fescue that must not be cut too short. At the property line to my neighbor’s yard, the ground slopes down a few feet. Every time his lawn was mowed, they were mowing somewhat into my lawn on the slope, killing my grass. This led to erosion into my yard at a point where his was mostly dirt already, over the living grass, thereby killing it also. No amount of talking to them made any difference. After much expense, I think I now have the problem solved, but it would have never been a problem if they did not “scalp” the grass. Why do professional mowers, who should know better, do this. Probably because the property owners insist on it and they have given up trying to educate them. So Stillwater News Press, thanks for the articles and keep them coming! And homeowners, raise your mowing decks. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at how lush and green your lawns become, with less watering.
