Glenn Olson
Stillwater
To the editor:
Recently, the News Press published an Enid News and Eagle opinion piece stating President Biden’s address to the nation was “political theater.”
Apparently, the editors of the News and Eagle do not perceive Trump’s attempt to destroy our democracy as anything more than political theater.
Irregardless of your political bent, as an American, you should be condemning the far-rights attempt to install a dictator.
The election was not stolen, as there is absolutely no evidence of election tampering. Joe Biden is our lawfully elected President.
When your President warns of the dangers that MAGA Republicans pose to our democracy, the press should be condemning the insurrection and the fomenting of more discord by saying the President Biden’s address is no more than “political theater.”
