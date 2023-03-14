Sharon Edwards
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have been horrified to read that some school systems are banning books that a few individuals find disturbing. These same individuals are freely using the label of “pornography,” apparently without knowing what the word means. These same individuals also often rant and rave about our schools attempting to indoctrinate our youth. I’d like to clarify the meaning of these words to those uneducated individuals who seem intent to make waves and cause an uproar.
The Miriam Webster dictionary defines pornography as “the depiction of erotic behavior (as in pictures or writing) intended to cause sexual excitement.” The Oxford Languages definition is “printed or visual material containing the explicit description or display of sexual organs or activity, intended to stimulate erotic rather than aesthetic and/or emotional feelings. The persons using the word “pornography” clearly have different examples in mind, or perhaps are speaking because that’s how they reacted when they searched out specific paragraphs of text. If one reads the entire book, surely he/she would feel horrified at the happenings in the book, which is very possibly why the author penned the book in the first place.
Another word being used indiscriminately is “indoctrinate.” The origins of this word come from “to teach.” The Mission Statement of many good schools is to teach students to think for themselves! Schools and teachers are attempting to encourage and facilitate students’ ability to assess and evaluate a situation, then to make their own decision about what they believe is right and just. The teacher doesn’t tell the students what to believe – quite the opposite! Aren’t the people using these words attempted to force their own beliefs on others? Simply put, these vociferous complainers are attempting to indoctrinate our students with their beliefs!
I, for one, want our youth to mature and be able to think for themselves and I am grateful for a school system which supports and encourages caring and sensitive thought processes. Indeed, our great country was founded on the principles of individualism, freedom of thought, speech and religion. Vladimir Putin is just one example of someone who is trying to impose his will on others. Thank God we don’t live in Russia.
