To the editor:
With the recent raids on El Vaquero and Palomino’s restaurants, I feel compelled to express my thoughts regarding these events. The family who owns these restaurants are marvelous, beautiful people who work extremely hard to offer a truly enjoyable experience to patrons.
Throughout the past 18 years, my family has had the privilege of becoming well-acquainted with the family members who not only own and operate the restaurants, but also work alongside their employees.
Because of my family’s frequent presence at El Vaquero or Palomino’s, we have forged friendships and have had the privilege to share with them their christenings, birthday parties, or weddings accented with Hispanic music and dancing. Their children have attended our schools, kindergarten through graduation. Having taught at Stillwater Junior High, I enjoyed the contributions of their sons or daughters to my classroom and also to the school environment. The experiences and inclusion of diverse cultures are fundamental to learning and acquiring a broader understanding of others.
Our community has also benefited from the family’s philanthropic/giving spirit. Being locally-owned family businesses since 1999 demonstrates their steadfast tie and dedication to Stillwater. The owners and employees shop at other businesses in Stillwater, spending money from their own pockets and adding to the local economy. Of course, something very important to me personally is the quick and pleasant way the owners have continuously agreed to hold numerous fundraisers, donating generously to my Stillwater Survivors American Cancer Society Relay for Life team.
So because of my family’s close association with the owners and their employees, the words “raid” and “criminal” seem inappropriate. Those words just do not fit. The law as it reads currently will be enforced. However, I believe it should not be a crime to want a chance for a better life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.