Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club
Submitted by Kevin Clark
To the editor:
Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club recently hosted an Oklahoma House District 34 candidate forum with Rep. Trish Ranson and challenger Michael Baughman. Questions were asked on a variety of topics, including education, taxes, and the upcoming March 2023 election on State Question 820, which would authorize recreational marijuana usage in Oklahoma.
The prior week, Dr. Maribeth Kuzmeski, clinical assistant professor in the OSU Spears School of Business, spoke on the topic “The Future of College Athletics is Here: Oklahoma State and the NIL.”
It doesn’t matter how much you know about the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules in college athletics, you will learn something from this presentation.
Both videos are available on our YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/4z89ak5w. We are pleased to make these videos available to the community. While you are on our site, feel free to view any of the available videos. Our club is known for excellent, informative and entertaining programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.