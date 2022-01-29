Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club
To the editor:
Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club is in the midst of hosting three educational events about the items on the February 8 City of Stillwater ballot. The first two events, a presentation about the proposed increase of the visitor tax from 4% to 7% and a mayor candidate forum featuring Mayor Will Joyce and challenger Marc Trotter, have taken place. The videos of both events are available on our YouTube channel, http://tinyurl.com/4z89ak5w.
The third event, a presentation about the proposed replacement of the 1/2% transportation sales tax with a 1% tax, will take place Thursday, February 3 and will be available for viewing that evening.
We are pleased to make all of these videos available to the community as we all decide how to vote on these important issues. While you are on our site, feel free to view any of the available videos. Our club is known for our excellent, informative, and entertaining programs.
