Bobby Garringer
Glencoe
To the editor:
Based on the evidence they currently have, Democrats in the House have decided that the president should be removed from office for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” However, there are several problems.
(1) There is no vague, unenforceable law stating that “abuse of [official] power” is a crime.
(2) There is no law stating that “obstruction of Congress” is a crime, giving no official the right to legally challenge House subpoenas.
(3) There is no law against a candidate asking a foreign citizen or foreign power for potentially favorable information in a political campaign. The only law about foreign involvement has to do with – financing – an American candidate. And the Department of Justice and federal courts have determined that this has to do – only – with finances.
(4) The current articles of impeachment include no direct, negative testimony.
(5) A significant number of those whose testimony is cited stated – before the nation – that they saw no crime in what the president did about aid to Ukraine or any other matter. And they agreed that the president has the sole responsibility for setting America’s foreign policy.
The Senate should keep things simple. If they ever get the articles of impeachment, they should, first, call upon managers from the House to argue the legal grounds for impeachment. Then they should call upon the president’s attorneys to argue their inadequacy. Then they should drop the whole matter.
If ever an action was purely political, this empty-headed attempt to impeach the president is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.