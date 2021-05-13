Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed HB 1775 into law here in Oklahoma and ended the possibility of the false Critical Race Theory being taught in our public schools.
Now it is time to break the crippling grip the concept of white guilt has on millions of our fellow citizens. If an individual intentionally attacks another person physically or mentally, they should be held accountable for their actions in criminal and in civil court.
No one should feel guilty about past sins they have never committed. That is false guilt, and that is destructive!
