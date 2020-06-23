Bonita Stadler
Former Payne County Treasurer
To the editor:
What should a citizen of Payne County expect of their local Sheriff?
Most of us have had some experience with the need to call on our local Sheriff for assistance. The needs may vary from cattle on the highway, equipment stolen, a break in of your home, possible physical attacks, a mailbox destroyed by vandals, or God forbid, a murder. Whatever the case may be each of these occurrences requires certain abilities by the Sheriff’s Office and members thereof to handle the situation and no issue should be dismissed or taken lightly. Any infraction against a citizen or his properties are important and should be dealt with by a competent, caring, individual with timely and appropriate results to the situation should be expected.
Garry McKinnis, who is running for Payne County Sheriff, has been a resident of Payne County for 30 years. He is a man of honesty, integrity, common sense wisdom and has vast experiences in law enforcement, which includes understanding the applicable laws and how to administer them. He served as deputy for two years in Dewey County before becoming Dewey County Under Sheriff for 5 years. He served in Payne County for 16 years as deputy sheriff and 9 years as Undersheriff. Garry retired in 2016 to operate a cattle and horse ranch with his wife, Fran.
However, Garry realized the citizens of Payne County needed to have a Sheriff’s Department that is dedicated to their needs. Some of his plans and goals for the County include : **(1) Segregation of violent prisoners from general jail population for inmate and staff protection.
This is of great concern now that Payne County Jail houses Federal Prisoners. Special precautions are necessary for safety. Can’t have Federal felons celled with perhaps a hot check writer. Mixing Federal Prisoners and violent offenders with the general population may result in a myriad of disasters and problems.
** (2) Prudent management of sheriff’s budget and curtailing non-essential items.
Prudent management includes wise spending of citizens’ money such as fleet purchases, appropriate deputy uniforms that reflect their status in the county, appropriate but not excessive firearms and elimination of “bells and whistles” in offices and throughout the operations of the office in all matters.
**(3) Create better working relations with other law enforcement agencies, resulting in better service to Payne County.
This is a vital fact. The Sheriff of any county is the chief law enforcement officer of the county and the sheriff or a deputy sheriff needs to be on site for all issues such as fires, robberies, collisions, suspicious deaths, etc. to work with other agencies that may also be on site, resulting in cooperative efforts that improves and promotes better services for all. The smaller towns in Payne County, Perkins, Yale, Cushing, Glencoe, need the sheriff’s support in dispatching to their aid when necessary.
**(4) Garry believes the sheriff needs to spend more time with the citizens of Payne County, listening to and learning their needs, their concerns and making changes that will bring needed results in crime prevention and a better ratio of crimes solved.
I have had the opportunity to know Garry McKinnis for 30 years. I have worked with Garry for 16 years, when I was Payne County Treasurer, as I set up the Personal Tax Warrant collection for Payne County. There is no better way to get to know a person than to work with them day by day. Garry was appointed by Carl Hiner to work with me in this endeavor. It was a new program for most of Oklahoma and he and I worked diligently at learning how this should be done and successfully went after delinquent personal property tax collections of over $1,000,000. His expertise and dedication to this job greatly enabled the success of the program for Payne County and a number of other counties that we trained to do the Tax Warrant Program.
As I said previously, the Payne County Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of Payne County. We must place this kind of responsibility in the hands of an experienced man whose knowledge comes from 18 years of first hand experiences serving as a deputy sheriff with 14 additional years of experience as Under Sheriff in two counties, coupled with the knowledge, integrity and good sense to deal with the issues that will occur. This man is Garry McKinnis!! Garry McKinnis is a man who cares about the people of Payne County and will make their needs and those of Payne County his prime concern.
Please cast your vote for Garry McKinnis for Payne County Sheriff. Bonita J. Stadler
