To the editor:
Dear Congresswomen Pelosi,
It is truly sad to watch our nation’s first and third most powerful elected officials act in ways that disrespect their positions. Mr. Trump has dishonored the office of the President of the United States with vulgar, bullying, untruthful, and toxic rhetoric. Your disrespectful behavior by tearing up the State of the Union speech on national television after Mr. Trump ignored your out-stretched hand was classless. Both of you owe all Americans an apology. I thought you were a better person than your actions showed.
I have had enough of your and Mr. Trump’s childish behavior. I intend to try to influence as many people as I can to make both you and Mr. Trump former politicians after the November election.
