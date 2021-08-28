James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
My heart is broken as I write this after hearing 10 brave US Marines have lost their life at the Afghanistan airport because of previous strategic and tactical failed decisions made by the current US President.
There appears to be no reasonable explanation given for his decisions as carried out which also had no anticipated or planned consideration given for a safer or more efficient way to leave Afghanistan. How naïve it is for anyone to try and defend this administration.
Gen. Omar Bradley has been quoted: “we should set our course by the stars, not by the lights of every passing ship”. Well I have a reply quote from former President Ronald Regan: “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”
Our current President has stated that if any American is harmed during this evacuation there will be swift and forceful response by the USA. We now have Americans harmed (KILLED) and it does not matter who did the killing. Our President is responsible for this botched evacuation, the Taliban is responsible for blocking and/or stalling the evacuation, Other terrorists appear to be responsible for the bombing at this evacuation location. I hope the American public will not be so obtuse as to try and lessen the Afghanistan situation with talk about COVID, which is a battle ongoing now for over a year and most certainly needs emergency attention and there are plans and directions already being given and updated daily as to how that battle should be addressed.
The terrorists are coming, if not already here. It only took four to hijack airplanes and attack America on Sept. 11, 2001. Over 400,000 Americans died in WWII, 2,500 Americans died on the beach at Normandy, 40,000 Americans died in Korea, Over 58,000 were killed in Vietnam. 545 Americans died in Ia Drang Valley. Everyone of those deaths are a credit to our American Freedoms and we have never backed down from an attack on those Freedoms. We still have service men and women ready to defend those freedoms. Mr. President, get out of their way. Enough is enough.
