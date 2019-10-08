Michael Lorenz
Stillwater
To the editor:
In Letters to the Editor in Sunday’s News Press, Dennis Gronquist describes a Republican generated conspiracy theory about George Soros and his possible involvement in the 2016 election and Ukraine. In several cable news appearances, Rudy Giuliani claimed that Soros is somehow involved in a wide-ranging, anti-Trump scheme in Ukraine. Giuliani gives no evidence to support his claim other than vague unnamed people in Ukraine. This conspiracy theory has been widely debunked by many credible sources inside and outside Ukraine. This propaganda is another desperate attempt of Trump enablers to defend, deflect and ignore the constitutional crisis created by the President.
Soros is one of the Democratic Party’s largest givers. He was born in Budapest and survived Nazi Germany occupation of Hungry. He immigrated to the United Kingdom in 1947. He amassed a fortune managing hedge funds. He is a well-known supporter of progressive and liberal causes from donations through his foundation, the Open Society Foundations. It is quite apparent that he is very transparent about the donations made to various causes worldwide.
You can read much more about Soros and his philanthropy on line. Another good source of information on political contribution is Jane Mayer’s book “Dark Money.”
