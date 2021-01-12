Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
If you read Donald Trump’s March on the Capitol speech, looking at every use he made of the word “fight” and the two direct references he made to the march, you discover…
He spoke of Rudy Giuliani’s efforts at investigating and taking a case to court, by saying, “He’s got guts, he fights.” Speaking of some fellow Republicans, he said, “They’re out there fighting in the House [of Representatives].” Concerning future elections, he said, “You have to get your people to fight…we have to ‘primary out’ [the Republicans] that don’t fight.”
He describes his relationship with the press as, “They’d argue with me, I’d fight. I’d fight, they’d fight…Now they go silent…You don’t fight with them anymore.”
He said, “Our fight against the big donors, big media, big tech and others is just getting started” and “If you don’t fight…you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
In summary, in this speech, “fighting” has no physical violence application at all. He made no call for a coup or terrorism.
Instead, he said, the march on the Capitol is to be “peaceful and patriotic.” And, in closing, he said, “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue…we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones…the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
From a reasonable understanding of what he said, it is absurd to try to build a case for impeachment – or for banning him from social media and long-range financial agreements.
