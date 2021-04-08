Dr. Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Over the past 2 ½ months the United States’ southern border with Mexico has degenerated into a humanitarian crisis. On the southern side, women and children are being herded by professional human traffickers. The northward movement of illegal drugs, which includes fentanyl, has increased tremendously.
National news reports tell the story of a sharp escalation of violence just a few miles from our territory. Our side of the border shows inhumane housing conditions that hold illegal immigrants, and overworked border patrol agents.
Force protection agents are moved away from security missions to providing child care in overcrowded living facilities. Our national immigration policies are failing everyone on both sides of the border.
