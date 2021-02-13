Steven Locy
Stillwater
To the editor:
I normally glance over Steve Fair’s column but his latest tirade “Will the swamp win?” (2/10/2021) caught my eye.
As I read his list of four duties that every citizen should perform, it should be obvious that all four of these have some punishment attached to them if a citizen refuses to follow. However, his focus is the lack of U.S. voter participation over the past few decades.
He speculates it is due to citizens becoming “lazy” because all of us are growing richer and vote “solely on how it impacted an individual’s wallet.”
I have alternative theories – voting participation is down due to 1) lack of bipartisanship in politics, especially prevalent in Oklahoma politics dominated by one party, has produced cynicism 2) laws that prevent significant alternative political parties on the ballot that could attract more voters and/or 3) continued interest in making voting harder, not easier, under the specious argument of stopping “voter fraud”.
Lastly, Steve Fair would be wise to state where his facts come from. First, typing U.S. Presidential Campaign Slogans in Wikipedia shows President Clinton’s official campaign slogans were “for People, for a Change” “It’s Time to Change America” and “Putting People First.”
The slogan “It’s the economy, stupid” was picked up by the media later in the campaign.
Second, in 2018 not ALL U.S. House candidates who spent the most money won their elections, but the majority did. And the majority were incumbents also.
