Lou Watkins
Stillwater
To the editor:
Fairlawn Cemetery again will host the American Legion’s annual Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Active and retired service members and their families are encouraged to wear their uniforms or other insignia of service. At 10 a.m., the beautiful new Columbaria Plaza will be dedicated. Niches for urns in the new columbarium are 20% off through May.
Fellowship, sweets, and savories will be enjoyed, and all are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.