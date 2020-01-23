Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Impeachment is a sad thing. It is divisive and brings shame on a great country that is based on the belief that we can govern ourselves by choosing qualified leaders. It appears that we have failed on that count. It has been suggested that if all we want to do is move Mr. Trump out of the Oval Office we should just vote him out in November. Therein lies the rub.
Remember what happened the day after the Mueller report came out which did not reprimand him strongly enough about Russian help in the 2016 election? What Mr. Trump did then was begin a process to recruit and accept help from Ukraine in the 2020 election. If we let him get away with this, you can bet your boots that he will immediately take that as a license to continue his onslaught on Ukraine and cozy up to Russia in order to get their help in winning re-election.
I say, let us have a fair election in November in which Americans, rather than Russia or Ukraine, decide who our president will be. Trump must be subjected to a fair trial in the Senate, be found guilty if appropriate, and if so immediately removed from the highest, most honored position in our land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.