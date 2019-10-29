Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
A few months ago, I was at a fundraising dinner when I heard a man across the table reply to his questioner, “faith trumps everything.” The question had to do with why he would continue to support Trump after his many obvious lies and abuses of power, which he publicly brags about.
What I gather from this answer is that he continues to support Trump because Trump claims to be pro-life and a pious Christian, and so it follows that he will work to overturn Roe v. Wade along with other actions that are important to Evangelicals.
I say Trump “claims to be pro-life” because it is well known that he once claimed to be pro-choice. That is, he takes whatever position he feels is politically expedient at the time. I am not saying he is the only politician to do this, far from it, but he takes it to new extremes.
Mr. Trump is often seen “piously” praying with his cabinet and prominent politicians and Evangelicals. I am not a religious man, but I have studied the Bible and when I think about these public displays of piety I am reminded of various passages in the New Testament, for example Jesus’ answers to the Pharisees and Sadducees in Matthew and Luke. But my favorite is found in Matthew 6:5, when Jesus says that the hypocrites “love to pray in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.”
What I have learned from watching Donald Trump is that you can listen to almost anything he says and know that it is the opposite of the truth. It has been proven that if a lie is repeated often enough we start to believe it. And we tend to believe what we want to believe. I include myself in these failings and I have to work hard at avoiding them. So please, vote based on what you know is the truth, not “blind faith.”
