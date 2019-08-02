Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
Modern researchers have now revealed the nature of the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) while they still search for the elusive cure, and how to force others to pay for it. It has been identified as a uniquely democratic verbal virus that attacks the common sense lobe of the human brain. It races among the neurons clipping synaptic connections as it goes.
The many examples are found in the News Press letters to the editor. These rants are against the racist and bigoted speech of those who do not agree with them. The title of a recent letter is “Bigot in Chief.” This title says far more about the author than it does about the president that we elected.
Isn’t it humorous that the Main Stream Media never needs to read history or check the facts as long as Trump is still in office.
