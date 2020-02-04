Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
After reading William Sanders’ very fine letter of Feb. 2, 2020, I have two objections.
First, I believe that even a plebe at West Point would have more integrity than Pompeo now seems to have.
Second, in his closing statement Mr. Sanders says, “our country is anything but great.” Sir, please don’t conflate country with government.
It reminds me of the “My country, love it or leave it” folks’ assertion that you can’t love the country and criticize the government or president at the same time. So while our system of government is faltering, we still have a great country that I believe, with a lot of hard work, can overcome the damage done by Trump and his followers.
