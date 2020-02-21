Jim Showalter
Stillwater
To the editor:
“I have supported a great deal of what the president has done. I have voted with him 80 percent of the time. But my promise before God to apply impartial justice required that I put my personal feelings and biases aside. Were I to ignore the evidence that has been presented, and disregard what I believe my oath and the Constitution demands of me for the sake of a partisan end, it would, I fear, expose my character to history’s rebuke and the censure of my own conscience.”
– Sen. Mitt Romney, Feb. 5, 2020
It would be nice if we had such courageous and ethical senators representing Oklahoma. Instead, we have two yellow-dog Republican senators too fearful of the cult of Trump to do what was constitutionally and ethically demanded.
