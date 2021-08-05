Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
After four years of seeing letters or cartoons in the paper nearly every day trashing Donald Trump, it seems strange it’s not happening after Biden’s election.
It’s almost as if we don’t have a president.
Dr. Robert Lee Swaim left this earth on Sunday, August 1, 2021, and will be greatly missed. He was born in Rensselaer, Indiana on August 7, 1935 to Maurice Lee Swaim and Viola Nina (Houston) Swaim. Bob passed away peacefully in Oklahoma City surrounded by family. Cremation will follow. "Bob"…
Gerald Wayne Stover, 75, died July 31, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. His service will begin 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Strode Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
