Gladeen Allred
Stillwater League of Women Voters
To the editor:
Women’s Equality Day in the United States is celebrated on August 26 each year to honor the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
This amendment prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States.
It reads: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
When passed after 72 years of fighting, this right was won because of the strength and persistent efforts of women.
It is important that lawmakers continue to protect women’s rights by adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, passing voting rights legislation and restoring reproductive rights to women.
Join us on Aug. 26 to ask our government to represent and include women as equals.
