. . and pretty soon there were eight more: the 16 were Kami Koop, Rob Billy, Nathan Tonts, Halle Hammons, Trace Gouge, Jon Desouza, Jack Tyre, and Glenis Guire; gosh! I hope I was able to read their names OK!
They raked the million leaves from the back yard, from the flower beds, and the roof gutters, then bagged all of them, and HAULED THEM OFF !
They did a wonderful job and we sure appreciate it!
