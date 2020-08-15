Sen. Tom Dugger
Stillwater
To the editor:
This past week a meeting of our state’s Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency was held, both in person and virtually, at the state Capitol. LOFT was created by legislation authored by House Speaker McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Treat in 2019. LOFT is an independent office to provide the Legislature and the public with objective data on agency budgets and programs. LOFT is overseen by bipartisan committee of Senate and House members. Some 40 other states have an office similar to LOFT.
I believe the work of LOFT will be even more important as we work to address the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy and state revenues. Being able to take an objective, in-depth look at how all state resources are used, identify efficiencies and reallocate existing dollars to do the greatest good will be paramount as we work together to strengthen our economy and our state in the wake of the pandemic.
As we continue to navigate the economic impact of COVID-19, it continues to underscore the importance of responding to the 2020 U.S. Census. This past week the U.S. Census Bureau began following up with households across the nation that still haven’t responded to the census. Unfortunately, Oklahoma is currently in the bottom states in terms of response.
It’s important to remember that the allocation of billions of federal dollars for core services for education, transportation, health care and more is based on the population as determined by the census. If you don’t respond, we miss out on that critical funding.
As of Aug. 12, the National Average response was 63.4% compared to 58% for Oklahoma. Payne County’s response was at 58.5 percent. For Stillwater it was 58%, and 53.9% for Cushing. If you haven’t responded, you can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.
