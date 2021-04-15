Mary Dillingham
Stillwater
To the editor:
Once again, we’re faced with horrifying headlines about an accident on SH 33 – two babies and a young adult killed, one baby and three adults in the hospital with serious and debilitating injuries. How many years has it been since the state highway department picked up their equipment and went home – leaving that road nowhere near what it was engineered to be?
The fact that the two traffic lanes – one in each direction – have wide shoulders lulls drivers into thinking it is safe, some perhaps even forgetting that the lane on their left goes in the opposite direction. How many deaths have there been since construction stopped?
It is obvious as you travel the section of the road from Stillwater to Guthrie that it was meant to be a four-lane divided highway with turn lanes at intersections. The right-of-way has been cleared, some of the grading has even been completed. I am making assumptions and speaking from a position of ignorance, but all I can do is say what I see. If I am wrong, if there are good reasons why so many people have died, I would like to know them. If nothing is done to end the slaughter and fix that road, I would like to know why it has to be that way.
President Biden is trying to get an infrastructure plan in place. If passing this bill is what it will take to fund completion of SH 33 from Stillwater to Guthrie, our illustrious representatives need to quit with the partisanism, petty bickering, wasting time on legislation that does no one any good except their own interests, and put human lives above politics. (I don’t CARE whether they outlaw filibustering, or fix voter registration that isn’t broken.) Maybe once we become really informed by our local press on what is really going on with SH 33, we can figure out who to prod to get some action. Fixing this road needs to be top priority. If our local legislators can’t see that, we need to elect ones who can. Let’s make this an issue, before more people die.
