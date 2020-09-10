To the editor:
Our community and school leaders to struggle with how to safely deliver instruction in the midst of a global pandemic and recent spike in coronavirus cases. We are having the wrong conversation. Instead of asking “what can schools do to open safely?” we should be asking “when is the community able to support open schools.”
The highest-risk environments for the spread of coronavirus are environments where lots of people gather indoors, for hours, with lots of talking, laughing, or singing, and without easy distancing. This describes the school environment. It also describes the setting for other super-spreader events like weddings, worship services or indoor concerts, though those events may be only attended for a few hours on a single occasion. Schools are not the same as shopping in a store, eating in a restaurant or even attending a football game. When it comes to coronavirus, sending people into schools is like asking our students, teachers and staff to attend several weddings a day, every day.
There are things we can and should do to try to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in schools, but those are like applying sunblock. Even if we all apply sunblock, if we all go out in the sun some people will still inevitably get burned.
We must only open schools when the spread of coronavirus in the community is low and controlled. When coronavirus is spreading rampantly through our community it will find its way into schools quickly and spread fast.
In our current situation, there are only two arguments to be made: either “it isn’t currently safe to have schools open, so we should use other methods of instruction until the community is safer” or “it isn’t currently safe to have schools open, but we should open schools anyway.” Those are the only two options available to us until the spread of the virus is better controlled in our community. I urge patience and encourage those who want schools to re-open to direct your energies toward getting the infection rates down in Stillwater so our students and teachers can safely return to their classrooms.
