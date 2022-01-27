Brian Kahn
Stillwater
To the editor:
I thank Kevin Mussett (News Press, 1/13/2022) for the information that the “Bicycles may use full lane; change lanes to pass” signs are an “abbreviated compilation of state laws.”
I do not intend to debate the merits of bicycle-related state laws in this forum. Doing so would distract from my primary message, which is that I believe a sales tax increase for transportation improvements in Stillwater is not justified.
I do need to make two points. First, I question why those truly committed to bicycle safety would not prefer Western Road to have signs reading “Bicycles and pedestrians must use Off-Street Multi-Use Path.” Wasn’t taking bicycles and pedestrians off the motor vehicle right of way given as the justification for the two-lane sidewalk?
Second, I was misquoted by Mr. Mussett. Nowhere in my letter of January 8th did I state that city tax dollars were wasted to create the new bicycle lane usage signs. I was questioning the policies behind the signs, not whether city revenues were used to purchase them.
