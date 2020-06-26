Bill Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
Oklahoma was a Democratic state from its early statehood.
The first Democratic Legislation in 1907 passed a bill known as Jim Crow laws requiring railroad companies to provide separate coaches and waiting rooms for Black people. This law stayed in effect through the late 1940s. The second Democratic State Legislation in 1910 passed a new general election law in Oklahoma. It included an amendment to the State Constitution to be voted on by the people. The amendment was called the Grandfather clause. It provided that individuals who could not read and write portions of the state constitution or whose grandfathers had not voted in elections before 1866 should not be allowed to vote in the state election. This law’s purpose was to keep many Black people from voting. It was adopted by a vote of the people of Oklahoma but was alter declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Ku Klux Klan was organized in Oklahoma about 1920 and had a large membership. The Klan remained active in Oklahoma through the 1940s. I wonder if all those wishing to destroy the history of the past would, if they ever were taught any history in the first place, change the name of the Democratic Party along with Governor Murray who was a reflection of the whole state’s mentality toward minority people.
One cannot improve the future unless they know and understand the past. It’s time for meaningful State and U.S. History to return to the teachings of public education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.