Deanna Homer, President
Stillwater League of Women Voters
To the editor:
The For the People Act has broad bi-partisan support among the American people. It will protect our freedom to vote by making sure that voting options are equally accessible across all 50 states. It will prevent billionaires from buying our elections, and ensure we can elect leaders who govern in our interests by having congressional districts drawn by independent commissions. It will improve transparency in campaign finance and strengthen government ethics enforcement.
The League of Women Voters’ mission is to empower voters and defend democracy and is proud to support legislation that does the same.
The House passed the For the People Act in March. Now the Senate must step up to support justice and equality. We must contact Sen. Inhofe (405-208-8841) and Sen. Lankford (405-231-4941) to keep reminding them that they must vote to pass S1, the For the People Act.
