Rob Thomas
Broken Bow
To the editor:
Americans are being dragged into the Radical Left’s version of China’s Cultural Revolution. The Four Olds: Old Customs, Old Culture, Old Habits, and Old Ideas were targets of destruction during this brutal campaign that began in Beijing in 1966 under Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao.
The Cultural Revolution damaged China’s economy while tens of millions of people were persecuted, with an estimated death toll ranging from 500 thousand to 2 million. These same “Four Olds” in the US are being attacked relentlessly by the Democrat Party... now known as the Identity Socialist Party as defined in “The United States of Socialism,” by Dinesh D’Souza.
The Identity Socialist Party demands total adherence to their party line of whiteness shaming, revisionist history, denouncing of law enforcement, denial of 1st and 2nd Amendment rights as “The Party” marches towards total control of America’s Educational Systems, Mainstream News Media and of course the play-acting folks of Hollywood.
Who would have dreamed that a Mao-like campaign of propaganda would goose step into the great state of Oklahoma? Well, fellow Okies, it has. Recently, OSU Football Coach Mike Gundy was forced to bow and apologize to the Identity Socialist Party for wearing a T-shirt that displayed OAN’s logo. OAN is a non-radical conservative news organization that is an alternative voice to the Radical Left Ideology and the Identity Socialist Party. Coach Gundy, like so many patriotic Americans is being held hostage by this false sanctimony. So far President Trump has weathered their failed coup attempt, their discredited Russian witch hunt, their sham impeachment, and their 4 year long 24/7 hate campaign against him.
The Identity Socialists have recently switched their attack to “Trump is a Racist.” This attack will also fail. All good Socialist Identity Party comrades are preaching this new narrative against President Trump as their presumed Presidential nominee is hidden away from public scrutiny. Everybody knows Joe Biden is incapable of performing the job.
The DNC fix is in, Hillary will be the nominee (no matter how much Republicans and normal Americans despise her). She has enormous power in the party, has a voter base, funding and DNC support to launch a real campaign. Her turn will not be denied, even if she has to destroy the country on the way. When they roll out Madame Secretary “To Save the Party,” she will be supported whole heartedly by President Obama, Liberalism’s great bowling trophy.
This quote from George Orwell’s dystopian novel called “1984” sums up the Identity Socialist’s core belief: “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”
God bless America and God bless Oklahoma!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.