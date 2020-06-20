Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.