James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
How disappointing it was to read in the Thursday, July 23, 2020, edition of the News Press that the Perkins City Commission and several Perkins business appeared to be pressured by a few simple minded view points to not require face mask coverings in public.
Assuming the news article was accurately reported, the vast comments included the idea that their freedoms were being taken away. Requirements for wearing a face mask has absolutely very little to do with American Freedoms. Requirements or recommendations for wearing a face covering is about health, compassion, being courteous to others, supporting the scientific knowledge by medical professionals that wearing of a face covering does help in eliminating the spread of this pandemic disease (COVID-19), that currently does not have a proven cure. True, Freedom in America is for all persons here as long as they follow our U.S. Laws.
Freedom has been provided by our forefathers wisdom and the bravery of our military servants to preserve those freedoms and protect us all. I wonder how many of those complainers present at the Perkins City Commission meeting have ever served in the military? I have! Surely some of them have also. But for someone to say “I will be damned before somebody tells me that I’ve got to cover my face to go out in public and I would gladly drive to Cushing to buy groceries and eat out, just to celebrate my freedom,” is only showing their simple-minded and selfish attitude. They do not care about anyone else except themselves.
If you’re a carrier, I’m not sure that Cushing wants you either. That person appears to not care about their family, their neighbor, the person standing beside or behind them. Unless you have been tested frequently and proved negative of the virus COVID-19 you have no idea if you are a carrier or not. That person is potentially a candidate for spreading the disease.
The requirement to wear a face covering does not mean you wear it all day long 24/7. You do not have to wear it in your car, your home, outside alone or traveling. Only a few moments when surrounded by the public. You are protecting them and others you might care about from you. Freedom is not free and there have been sacrifices made for you to have them. Don’t be so selfish and inconsiderate of your neighbor, friends, and family. If you’re someone who refuses to wear a face covering please drop the selfish “Me” attitude even for a few moments while in public and do your part to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and also enjoy your many other freedoms.
You will be happier with yourself if you do and who knows maybe there will be a vaccine discovered earlier than later and you can go back to what you think is normal. Like Gump, “that’s about all I have to say about that.”
