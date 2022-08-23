Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
The wording of the warrant to search the former president’s home, in its own wording, proves that it is nothing but a fishing expedition.
If they were seeking a specific document or action, could they not have nailed it down to a closer date than Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2021?
This is the worst travesty of justice in the history of our nation.
Why can’t the affidavit be made public? Where is the transparency? Merrick Garland should be impeached.
