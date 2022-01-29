Jenny Cundiff
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Tuesday, January 11, my husband and I attended the Payne County Republican Party’s first meeting of 2022 at the Albright Barn, 2500 E. McElroy Rd. After officially opening with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem, attendees were reminded that meetings will be held the 2nd Tuesday of each month throughout 2022.
At this January meeting, the first guest speaker was Marc Trotter, candidate for Mayor for the City of Stillwater. Trotter gave a brief overview of his background as a local citizen born and raised in Stillwater and an avid student of the U.S. Constitution. As Mayor, he would emphasize fiscal responsibility in the City of Stillwater budget, improvement of all roads, and common-sense property rights and fee structures.
The second guest speaker was Dr. Mark Sherwood of Tulsa, candidate for Oklahoma Governor 2022. Dr. Sherwood shared his concerns about election fraud, vaccine mandates, Oklahoma land being sold to Chinese foreign nationals, abortion on demand, the federal government’s impact on the oil, gas and agricultural industries in Oklahoma, open borders, etc. His platform includes standing up to federal government overreach and a return to Constitutional rights.
As we left for the evening, we determined to attend the 402 Precinct Meeting held Thu., Jan. 13 in the home of Bill and Cindy Priest in southwest Stillwater. Led by Joe Flack, attending voters were encouraged to learn about voter issues this year and reach out to neighbors to share information.
I am writing this letter because I want to encourage others to get involved in their local political party before they go to the polls. There are many opportunities in Stillwater to become educated about local, county, and state politics. For its part, the Payne County GOP is providing a regularly scheduled time and place for voters to meet GOP candidates and discuss issues before elections. WE THE PEOPLE have opportunities in our community to educate ourselves about candidates and issues BEFORE each Election Day. Then, VOTE! To learn more, please visit the Payne County Republican Party on Facebook or on their website: https://www.paynecountygop.com/
