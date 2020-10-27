Joshua Hawkins
Stillwater
To the editor:
In August, my wife and I drove our eldest daughter to Hillsdale, Michigan, where she is attending college. As she is our first to go to college, the experience was memorable. Along the way, we passed through many communities, small and large, where we were struck by the overt and plenteous display of American flags.
They lined the streets; they were proudly mounted on houses, barns, and fence posts; they were perched on hilltops and painted on billboards. As we returned to Oklahoma, the dearth of flags was equally notable. Where are they? Is their absence a sign of indifference or intentional? Has the current acrimonious complexion of politics caused us, the beleaguered public, to forgo the display in apathetic reserve or for fear that it might signify some unpopular allegiance or, even, in protest?
Per city ordinance, we are required to “Mask Up!” Every business, every public building, every facility within the city limits has posted notices to this effect. Stillwater residents’ commitment to this measure intended to protect us from what will be, we hope, only a transitory concern is evident. What of our unified commitment to our country – to freedom and to our solidarity? At present, the flags are down.
The American flag and the ideals that it symbolizes – freedom, justice and equality, honor and sacrifice – are transcendent. America, despite and because of its storied history, is a good country with good people trying to get it right – people trying to make good on the investments and sacrifices of our forebears. Our flag represents that goodness and our continuing aspiration and efforts to perpetuate the ideals upon which the United States was founded. How many of diverse races, backgrounds, and creeds, male and female, have fought and died for our flag and for what it symbolizes? Many. Many, perhaps we all, are in the fight still. So, whatever your political persuasion, put on your mask (or don’t), place the placard of your preferred candidate in your yard (or don’t), wave to your neighbors, and raise your flag. Flags up – for freedom, for our union.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.