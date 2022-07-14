Richard Krieger

Stillwater

To the editor:

In commiseration with Dr. Breedlove’s “Time Out” column in Saturday’s (7/8) News Press I declare that I, too, am a dinosaur. I moved to a cell phone when my wife insisted.

Last week I visited a famous local fast food emporium for a couple cheeseburgers. Since I still prefer using cash, I paid my bill with a couple two dollar bills. I really like seeing young people’s eyes light up when they get one. Their eyes didn’t light up. In fact, they went to a manager to ask if they could take two dollar bills and if they were “real money.”

I’m getting too old for this!

