Richard Krieger
Stillwater
To the editor:
In commiseration with Dr. Breedlove’s “Time Out” column in Saturday’s (7/8) News Press I declare that I, too, am a dinosaur. I moved to a cell phone when my wife insisted.
Last week I visited a famous local fast food emporium for a couple cheeseburgers. Since I still prefer using cash, I paid my bill with a couple two dollar bills. I really like seeing young people’s eyes light up when they get one. Their eyes didn’t light up. In fact, they went to a manager to ask if they could take two dollar bills and if they were “real money.”
I’m getting too old for this!
