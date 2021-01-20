David Wall
Perkins
To the editor:
Donald J. Trump is the greatest President in modern history. He accomplished a vast majority of his promises and delivered for the American people. On the economy, Mr. Trump cut taxes and protected domestic companies from unfair competition. Pre-pandemic, this resulted in a rise in wages and economic growth, post pandemic his policies have allowed for a V-shaped recovery.
On the issue of immigration and trade his signature promises, he successfully secured 450 miles of the southern border, reformed the immigration system to allow for more border protection and put American workers first. On trade, he worked with Canada and Mexico to pass the USMCA and created many bilateral trade agreements, as well as the beginning of a trade deal with China. He also helped negotiate many peace deals and did not start any new wars unlike his predecessors.
Mr. Trump nominated three Supreme Court justices and remade the federal judiciary. This was coupled with a variety of policy changes and directives. He was able to support the sanctity of life and prevent government funding of abortion. As well as protect conscience rights and religious freedom for all Americans. I, along with many Americans, am grateful for the four years President Trump served this nation. And who knows, maybe he will run again in 2024!
