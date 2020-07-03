Don Frampton
Devon, England
To the editor:
A good friend, a resident of Stillwater, kindly sent me a cutting from your paper date 11th June with its 110-year old photo of a gathering of Comanche native Americans with the piece by Wendy Weitzel. They knew I would like to see it. They were right. You may well ask me ... why my interest in events 6,000 or more miles away from where I live in a small town in South West England? I will tell you.
Through the kind hospitality of my good friends, I had the chance to first visit Stillwater some 20 years ago and out of a unexpected splendid happenstance there was a “gathering,” a Pow-Wow taking place in one of the public buildings. Songs, dance and native dress from Native Americans. I had long felt I had watched too many Western films depicting “Indians” as savages and cannon fodder for brave handsome men firing guns that never seem to need reloading. We went in.
A live performance of two groups of 12 Native American men suitably dressed were sitting round and berating two of the biggest drums I have ever seen while three of four rows of women sat behind them appeared to me to be chanting a long wordless song, is something we do not often see here in suburban Devon.
I have sat through choirs and symphony orchestras playing in the biggest and best venues Europe can offer. What I saw and heard, live, in a Stillwater public hall was revelatory. What I saw was extraordinary. I saw dress that seemed to be alive. Beauty, elegance with togetherness, pride and dignity, an earth culture. I heard a sound that defied any musical interpretation that I could think of. It all just took hold of one’s breath. I took home memories and I have thought of that afternoon quite frequently.
That the Native Americans of the great plains became subjected to an immediate form of institutional racism by we Europeans who became Americans is a great sadness. As a nation, we will not see their likeness again.
As the great American “western” artist, Charlie Russell once wrote.. “The west is dead my friend. But writers hold the seed and what they saw will live and grow again.”
My visit to Stillwater and an “Indian afternoon” opened a small door onto a small part of what had been. I am wiser for knowing.
