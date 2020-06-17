To the editor:
Even before COVID-19, gun violence was an epidemic in our society. Gun deaths from suicide and intimate partner violence have viable solutions that are working in other states. While it’s not possible to completely eliminate such gun deaths, we can and should do better – like we have done for automobile fatalities and drunk driving.
There are more guns than people in the US, and a small percentage of law-abiding gun owners will have a rough time in their lives when they become suicidal or threaten a loved one. Background checks alone will not help because many of these people can still purchase or already own guns. Almost 90% of people who attempt suicide survive, and few die by a subsequent suicide attempt. For gun suicides, less than 10% survive, thus these individuals almost never get that second chance.
Many states have enacted “red flag” or extreme risk protection order (ERPO) laws. These risk-based gun restriction laws are modeled on domestic violence laws and have survived legal challenges in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida courts. Family/household members or law enforcement present evidence (not whimsical disagreements on Facebook, as Steve Fair suggested in his opinion piece May 21) before a judge that an individual is a danger to themselves or others. If the judge agrees, firearms access is temporarily restricted. A timely follow-up hearing allows the individual to present their case to the judge. It’s not a perfect process, but we routinely trust judges to make legal judgments.
The results and usage of ERPOs vary among states, but typically are used to prevent suicides and, to a lesser extent, intimate partner violence. Since mass shootings are very rare events, the impact on such events is unclear. Connecticut was the first state to pass an ERPO law in 1999 and offers some valuable insight. A recent study indicated that for every 10-20 gun restrictions, a suicide was prevented. In just over half of gun restrictions, police were concerned enough to take the individual to a local hospital emergency department for evaluation. In the year following the gun restriction, about a third of individuals received mental health treatment. So, in addition to preventing gun suicide, ERPOs may also provide the benefit of getting mental health management to those who need it. (scholarship.law.duke.edu/lcp/vol80/iss2/8)
In the wake of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in August 2019, President Trump himself urged states to pass red flag laws. Then the extremist gun lobby got to him, and he changed his position.
Just as we impose restrictions on other rights, like the right to vote and to free speech, most Americans support commonsense gun laws like ERPOs and universal background checks (70-85%). One would assume that such popular laws would easily pass, but the problem is that our lawmakers have not been listening – to us.
Oklahoma law does not require restricting access to firearms in cases of intimate partner abuse, although a federal law prohibits possession. Our legislators could have spent time on proposed bills to reduce this risk of gun violence. Instead they passed a preemptive ban on red flag laws, thus putting our residents at higher risk for suicide and gun violence. Our state agencies cannot even accept money to study the impact red flag/ERPO laws would have on gun violence.
Thus, we are left with our laws that offer no practical way to restrict access to firearms until it’s too late. Until we the voters effectively communicate our desire for commonsense gun laws, our lawmakers will continue to listen to gun extremists – and often even let them write our laws. So, use your voice!
