Denise Huff
Stillwater
To the editor:
Well, so I guess now that it’s up to Hubbard and his associates as to what clothes the football staff at OSU can wear.
What is wrong with this country? The last time I checked, the Bill of Rights and our Constitution gave us all rights. They weren’t governed by political agenda or groups with their own ideas. We were free to express ourselves as we wanted and were respectful of others and their ideas. Apparently, that’s no longer the case and the president of OSU was “gracious” enough to remind us all that it no longer works that way. Mike Gundy did nothing wrong and had no reason to apologize.
He has the right to wear any shirt he wants as does Hubbard. OSU should be ashamed that Hubbard and the journalist (I use the term loosely) who wrote the article about the OAN shirt were able to bully them into an apology. I attended OSU and used to be proud of that. No more – not until reason returns, if it ever does.
