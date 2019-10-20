To the editor:
My Dad owned a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun. It rested on two large nails a few inches above the front door. We all knew that gun was not to be touched, and it wasn’t. It rested there as a safety to the family. On rare occasions the dog would become excited, causing my Dad to reach up and grab that gun as he slowly opened the door to see what was happening. That custom was rather common back then in rural areas where there were no telephones or police. Keeping the family safe was a top priority. Having that shotgun loaded and resting above the front door was one of the basic safety tools of the time.
Get rid of all guns, I’m hearing. Is it possible those people really believe a major effort to rid us of our guns would result in fewer deaths? Perhaps some of them should live in the country, deep in the country in Idaho perhaps or Montana. A bear is very difficult to reason with when he is hungry.
A copperhead snake in the yard where your children are playing can cause any responsible parent to act quickly, hoping to grab something more deadly than the Broom. We once had a rabid dog visit our yard! My Dad did not grab a stick to get the poor animal out of its misery and certainly didn’t allow family members to be out of the house until the danger had been eliminated.
However, the solution to gun usage may be possible. Searching through computers and books for some country that has almost eliminated gun deaths, I found Switzerland. Interesting enough, Switzerland has the lowest number of deaths by gun shots than any other country I could find.
There secret? Every citizen upon attaining the age of 16 is issued a gun and is required to take lessons regarding gun usage, gun safety, gun maintenance, gun storage and actually learning to load, handle and fire their issued weapon. Among other thoughts and logic, they point out that any person considering breaking into someone’s home knows the people living there have a gun and know how to use it. Apparently that works well for them. Could it work here?
In truth, I have never known of a gun killing anything or any one. People, however, kill others using a gun as their weapon of choice. Are we to believe we should remove every item that is used as a weapon to kill another person? There are cars, trains, airplanes, and yes, guns, etc. that often kill people. Shall we get rid of all such things?
People far too often kill other people for various reasons, sometimes for no reason at all. That is the plain, simple truth. There is another plain truth about guns. There is not a method that would take away guns from everyone. It’s absolutely impossible, no mater the rules or penalties. Too many of us have experienced serious threats to self or family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.