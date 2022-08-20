James Marples
Longview, Texas
To the editor:
Having family in Stillwater, I was happy to read The Stillwater News-Press article that OSU will soon be home to the largest supercomputer in the state of Oklahoma, thanks to a national grant.
It is remarkable that such a machine will be able to process huge amounts of data. It is wonderful that the new machine will make Stillwater a super-computing leader in the Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas region.
I wish all of those involved the best of good luck.
