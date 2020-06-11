Rick Dunham
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was knocking doors a few months ago, back when door-to-door political campaigning was a thing pre-COVID-19. About two weeks before the Oklahoma Presidential Primary, people started asking me questions about that race and what I thought of the candidates. Out of all the candidates and narratives that were in the news at that time, the candidate most people wanted to talk about was Mayor Pete Buttigieg. People would bring him up specifically to state they couldn’t vote for a gay man.
Pride month is important. LGBTQ Americans live in a world that tells them they can’t take part in society the same way non-LGBTQ Americans do. That their sexual orientation bars them from contributing to our society in roles such as President, all the way to roles such as parents. Our youngest LGBTQ Americans frequently live with families who send them away for “rehabilitation,” if not outright rejection of them entirely.
All of these things lead to a segment of our society who feels they can’t take pride in who they are.
I reject that.
I live in a society where I must publicly express my support for LGBTQ Americans for taking pride in who they are, because they live in a society that continuously takes that pride away from them!
