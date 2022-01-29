Bailey Norwood
Stillwater
To the editor:
This March a true friend of Stillwater is retiring, and we should take a moment to express our gratitude. Keith Reed is retiring as the Payne County extension educator in horticulture. He has visited many of our homes to advise us on improving our lawns and protecting our trees. Our Master Gardeners program is so successful because of his leadership.
Have you seen the gorgeous vegetable garden at Our Daily Bread, the local food pantry? Keith Reed built it, and it has provided the food insecure with a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Everyone in Stillwater who is into cycling considers Keith a friend, and it is partly due to him that Stillwater has become a safer place for cyclists. An enthusiastic supporter of local businesses and a friend to people from all walks of life, Keith Reed is a model citizen, one who Stillwater can never fully repay for all he has done – but this letter is a start.
Have a splendid retirement, Keith.
