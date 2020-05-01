To the editor:
Mr. Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that he has been the hardest working president in the country’s history. This, like over 18,000 lies and misstatements rendered by Trump, is nonsense and the exact antithesis of the truth.
He, in fact, refuses to take the job of president seriously. He refuses to do the hard work required of a man holding the single most important job in the nation, if not in the world. I’ll not detail all the failings except to focus on the most deadly and glaring, his bungling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As reported in Tuesday’s Washington Post, beginning in early January, the president’s daily briefing, prepared by our intelligence agencies, issued more than a dozen warnings about the spread and danger of coronavirus and it took nearly two months for Mr. Trump to stop painting it as a little case of flu or a hoax perpetrated by the Democrats. Even after he finally saw the vast, destructive potential of COVID-19 he still refused to mount a national effort to contain and defeat it.
His unwillingness to take responsibility for the late, inadequate response and his inability to lead the response was astounding. Instead of taking charge and demanding that U.S. businesses start a crash program to produce protective equipment for medical staff, and supplies for test kits, and directing the distribution of necessary supplies and equipment from the national stockpile to states hardest hit, he dodged that responsibility and handed it over to the states. This led to the remarkable consequences of states bidding against each other and against the federal government for life-saving materiel.
Hard working? No, the man has done nothing right since resorting to the only trick in his playbook, erecting a barrier to Chinese travel to the U.S.
I know that I could never convince Trump Republicans to remove the scales from their eyes, but the rest of us must finally realize that this man is completely and particularly unsuited for the office he holds.
