Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
A columnist recently listed what he called “historical” headlines. Making his list were Mitt Romney’s vote to convict the impeached president, the U.S. House Speaker’s tearing-up of a copy of the State of the Union message, and the vote-tallying in Iowa.
Mitt Romney’s vote was historic; the most courageous thing a Republican can do on the public stage today is to take a stand for ethics. Romney took the advice of Will Rogers and drank upstream from the herd. The House Speaker’s actions were unfortunate, but not truly historic; she did less to disrespect the event in ripping up the words than the president did in speaking the words, which included the distortions, half-truths, and outright falsehoods that have become commonplace in this administration.
Of the caucus in Iowa, I guess I’m not surprised that an app malfunctions. I am more concerned with preventing future “historic” news about foreign interference in the casting of our votes come November.
Some other headlines during the same period did not make it onto the columnist’s list. I imagine the need for brevity was to blame.
One headline that went unremarked was the removal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council, apparently for doing his duty (testifying before Congress). Another headline was the proposed Trump budget priorities that included cuts (administration supporters called them “reforms” or “savings”) to entitlement programs. Some insightful observers at the time warned that the 2017 tax give-backs to corporations would later be paid for with cutbacks to programs of value to average citizens, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. After three years, the administration must think most people won’t make the connection.
A third headline left off the “historical” list was the downgrading by the Justice Department (specifically, the attorney general) of a sentencing recommendation for a convicted Trump associate. This action prompted the withdrawal of all of the prosecutors (the professionals who actually seek justice on behalf of the people). Yes, there were historic headlines during that particular week.
