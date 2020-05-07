Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. ESE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.