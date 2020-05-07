Benjamin Cook
Charlotte, N.C.
To the editor:
The mayor needs to stop apologizing to residents that take willful disregard for public conduct and safety simply due to wearing a mask to protect others.
These individuals should be held to account and be arrested for such behavior. They don’t dictate public health policy by threats and intimidation or brandishing a weapon. By backing down, the mayor has empowered these people and such conduct can easily be repeated in the future.
This sets a dangerous precedent and would be like allowing a child to set the terms of a house before they set the entire place on fire because they didn’t get their way. Stop playing games with these people!
Rather than backing down, hold them accountable for inciting violence or attempted assault through brandishing a weapon. The only way for some people to understand is to show them that such behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with consequences.
